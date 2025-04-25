Egypt: FM Praises Italy's Support for Egypt in EU, International Forums

24 April 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty praised Italy's support for Egypt inside EU institutions, including backing a €4 billion funding package approved by the European Parliament in April.

Earlier on Thursday 24/4/2025, Abdelatty met with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Cairo, where they discussed economic cooperation, migration, and regional issues.

Abdelatty called for stronger investment ties and trade with Italy and proposed reactivating the Egyptian-Italian Business Council.

The top diplomat noted that Egypt hosts over 9 million foreigners and called for structured cooperation on legal migration and vocational training programs.

During the talks, Abdelatty reaffirmed the country's firm opposition to the displacement of Palestinians, stressing the need to resume the ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid.

He also shared details of the Arab-Islamic recovery plan and Egypt's plans to co-host a reconstruction conference with the UN and the Palestinian Authority.

The two ministers discussed regional files, including Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, and water security.

They signed two memoranda of understanding: one to establish an Egypt-Italy employment center and another on cooperation in energy transition.

