South Africa: President Ramaphosa Calls for Comprehensive, Unconditional Ceasefire

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on both Ukraine and Russia to commit to a comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire, paving the way for meaningful dialogue and negotiations between the two nations.

The President emphasised that South Africa stands ready to continue to support all credible and inclusive multilateral efforts aimed at achieving a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace.

"We call upon all parties, both Russia and Ukraine, to ensure that there is a comprehensive ceasefire, an unconditional ceasefire, so that discussions and negotiations can start between the two countries.

"President Zelensky, as he himself would say, told me that as Ukraine, they are ready to engage in discussions and negotiations with Russia and they are also ready to have a comprehensive, unconditional ceasefire. This we believe is the best way towards ending the war between Russia and Ukraine," he said.

President Ramaphosa, together with his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressed a media briefing at the Union Buildings following official talks on Thursday.

Zelenskyy, who had to cut his visit short due to an overnight attack in his country, was in South Africa on his first official visit.

This engagement follows President Ramaphosa's visit to Ukraine in June 2023 as part of the African Peace Initiative, which also saw African leaders meeting with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to table a 10-point peace proposal.

President Ramaphosa emphasised that South Africa's own journey from apartheid to democracy has taught the nation the value of engaging all parties in a conflict to achieve peaceful, just, and lasting solutions.

"If there is one thing that our history has taught us, it is that diplomacy and dialogue are more powerful than any weapon that anyone can use.

"It is this understanding that informed South Africa's participation in the African Peace Initiative and South Africa's subsequent participation in the Ukraine Peace Formula," he said.

Answering a question on whether Ukraine may need to cede part of its territory to Russia, President Ramaphosa said he views this as a precondition; however, the focus should be on Ukraine's commitment to an unconditional ceasefire, which is seen as a positive step for negotiations.

"I think what we should focus on is that there is a willingness and a commitment from Ukraine for an unconditional ceasefire. An unconditional ceasefire sets a very good and positive tone for negotiations to commence. It is a confidence-building measure that should be a key ingredient in a negotiation process. So, I see this as great progress," the President said.

During the media engagement, President Ramaphosa also said he spoke to United States of America President Donald Trump this morning to discuss the peace process in Ukraine, where they both agreed that the war should end as soon as possible.

"We both agreed that the war should be brought to an end as soon as possible to prevent further death and destruction. President Trump and I also agreed to meet soon to address this, and relations between South Africa and the United States. We both spoke about the need to foster good relations between our two countries," he said.

Earlier in the week, President Ramaphosa also had a call with President Vladimir Putin, where they both committed to working together towards a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In response, President Zelenskyy extended his gratitude to South Africa, adding that the shared understanding that the war needs to end as soon as possible was a key focus during discussions with President Ramaphosa.

"When he had been on a visit to Ukraine, I remember him saying these very important words about the need to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible -- an unconditional ceasefire. I agreed to it.

"I said that everything depends on Russia's intention and desire because it is in Moscow where they have to make a decision on silence, making relevant orders to the Russian army," he said.

President Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready for a ceasefire but was forced to defend itself in the face of Russian attacks.

"Unfortunately, after that, Russia renewed its assaults on the front line, the strikes against the civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also expressed that his country has been fighting for its freedom in this full-scale war for more than three years now.

"We have a very fresh Russian attack this day... Unfortunately we have got losses and destruction...I decided to shorten my visit to your beautiful country," he said.

However, Zelenskyy said he leaves behind his Foreign Minister to attend all the meetings that have been planned. - SAnews.gov.za