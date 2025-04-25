Sudan: Sixth Infantry Division Announces Repelling Al-Dagalo Militia 206th Attack On El-Fashir, Killed and Wounded 112

24 April 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

El-Fashir, April 24, 2025 (SUNA) - The Sixth Infantry Division in El-Fashir has announced that its forces, supported by the joint force, the General Intelligence Service, the police forces, mobilized persons, and the popular resistance were able to repel on Wednesday, in the southwestern axis of El-Fashir, the attack No. (206) in a series of attacks launched by the rebel Al-Dagalo militia on the city.

The Sixth Infantry Division said, in its press briefing on Thursday, that the battle resulted in the killing of 60 militia members and the wounding of 52 others, while the rest fled the battlefield, leaving behind their dead and wounded.

The forces continued to pursue them outside the city's perimeter. Meanwhile, Special Forces and the General Intelligence Service continued their daily combing of El-Fashir neighborhoods to raid militia hideouts. The operation resulted in the seizure of large quantities of weapons and ammunition, and the capture of prisoners.

The Sixth Infantry Division confirmed that the high level of readiness of the forces in El-Fashir, and the threats of Al-Sayyad mobile force, had spread terror among the enemy, and that the escape of the enemy forces from El-Fashir had become their only option.

The press briefing of the Sixth Infantry Division explained that the rebel militia continued its intermittent shelling of El-Fashir neighborhoods Wednesday, leading to the martyrdom of (5) civilians and the injury of (40) others, including women who were transferred to hospitals for treatment.

The Sixth Infantry Division confirmed that the situation is under complete control due to the steadfastness of its forces, saluting the joint forces, the forces of the 16th Division in Nyala, the forces of the (15) Division in El-Geneina, the forces of the (20) Division in El-Daein, and the forces of the (21) Division in Zalingei.

