Sudan Assumes Presidency of African Group in Geneva

Geneva, April 24, 2025 (SUNA) - Sudan officially assumed the presidency of the African Group in Geneva, as of April 15th.

This came after African ambassadors approved, during the annual retreat of African ambassadors, the transfer of the group's presidency to Sudan, represented by Ambassador Hassan Hamid Hassan, Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, in accordance with the rotating arrangement followed among member states.

The African Union Permanent Mission in Geneva circulated an official notification to all geographical groups and member states, announcing Sudan's assumption of the group's presidency.

Sudan's presidency of the African Group coincides with a number of important events hosted by Geneva in the coming period, highlighting the issues of Sudan and the African continent, affirming Sudan's role and commitment to the issues of its mother continent.