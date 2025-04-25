Nigeria Strengthens Military Cooperation With Israel

24 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Ministry of Defence has reaffirmed the Nigerian government's commitment to enhancing military cooperation with the State of Israel.

The Permanent Secretary, Amb. Gabriel Aduda, gave the commitment during a courtesy visit by the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, at the Ministry's Headquarters in Abuja.

Aduda, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the two countries had discussed strategies towards bolstering defence cooperation, strengthening mutual security frameworks, and exploring opportunities for enhanced military training and capacity building within the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He highlighted the critical need to deepen defence ties in the light of evolving global security challenges.

The Permanent Secretary emphasised the importance of strategic areas such as joint operations, knowledge exchange, and the modernisation of defence cooperation.

He hinted on the plans to finalise a new bilateral defence agreement aimed at fostering technical collaboration in defence industry development.

"The ministry will engage in strategic initiatives to replicate successful Israeli military cooperation frameworks in Nigeria, thereby enhancing our national defence architecture," he said.

In response, Amb. Freeman expressed gratitude for the audience and underscored the significance of this partnership as a progressive step toward achieving innovative defence solutions.

He extended a formal invitation to Nigeria's ministry of defence to visit Israel, with the goal of further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

