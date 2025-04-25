Nigeria: Femi Kuti Sets to Release New Album 'Journey Through Life'

Multiple Grammy-nominated Afrobeat pioneer, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti is set to release his highly anticipated eleventh studio album, Journey Through Life, on April 25th, 2025.

The announcement follows the successful release of three singles from the album - "Politics Don Expose Dem" in November, "After 24 Years" in February, and "Oga Doctor" in March.

The ten-track album promises to deliver Femi's signature blend of pulsating rhythms, horn-driven melodies, and socially conscious lyrics that have defined his illustrious career spanning over four decades. With tracks like "Corruption Na Stealing," "Think My People Think," and "Chop and Run," Femi continues his tradition of using music as a powerful vehicle for social commentary and political activism.

Speaking about the new album, Femi Kuti states: "Journey Through Life represents my unwavering commitment to the Afrobeat tradition as a weapon against injustice as I continue to document our collective struggle through rhythm and truth. Songs like "Politics Don Expose Dem" and "Corruption Na Stealing" confront the same systems of oppression my father fought against decades ago. This album carries that revolutionary spirit forward."

As the eldest son of Afrobeat founder Fela Kuti, Femi has carved his distinctive path in music while honouring his father's legacy. Since his debut album No Cause For Alarm in 1989, Femi has consistently evolved the Afrobeat genre, infusing it with elements of jazz, funk, and traditional Nigerian music to create a progressive sound uniquely his own.

His critically acclaimed discography includes standout albums such as Shoki Shoki (1998), Fight to Win (2001), Day by Day (2008), No Place for My Dream (2013), and Stop the Hate (2021). Throughout his career, Femi has received six Grammy nominations, solidifying his place as one of Africa's most influential musical voices.

Known for his virtuosic saxophone playing and energetic stage presence, Femi Kuti continues to push the boundaries of Afrobeat with complex polyrhythms, intricate horn arrangements, and impassioned vocal performances. His music addresses pressing social issues, government corruption, and the struggles of everyday Nigerians while celebrating resilience and cultural pride.

Femi's collaborations with international artists, including Coldplay, Common, Mos Def, and Red Hot Chilli Peppers, have helped introduce Afrobeat to global audiences. At the same time, his work with Positive Force, his high-energy band, has maintained the genre's authenticity and cultural significance.

Based on the previously released singles, Journey Through Life promises to be both a musical tour de force and a poignant commentary on contemporary Nigerian society. "Politics Don Expose Dem" offers a scathing critique of political manipulation through tribal and religious sentiments, while "After 24 Years" showcases Femi's ability to combine catchy melodies with thought-provoking messaging.

Fans of Femi can expect his characteristic blend of traditional Yoruba elements, jazz improvisation, and funk-infused grooves, all delivered with the urgency and passion that has made him a musical force for over four decades.

To celebrate the anticipated release, Femi Kuti will host an album listening session and media briefing on April 27th, 2025, at the legendary New Afrika Shrine in Lagos. Media representatives and special guests will have the opportunity to experience the album in its entirety and engage with the artist in an intimate setting.