Nigeria: No Proof Nigeria's Edo State Compensated Families of Mob Attack Victims With N6 Billion

IN SHORT: Several social media users claim the Edo state government has compensated families of victims of a mob attack with N6 billion. But there is no proof of this, and the governor's spokesperson has denied the claim.

On 27 March 2025, a group of travellers from northern Nigeria were killed by a mob in Uromi in the southeast state of Edo.

The victims, primarily Hausa hunters, were travelling from Port Harcourt to Kano when vigilantes stopped them.

A search of their vehicle revealed traditional hunting rifles, which led to the mob accusing them of being kidnappers.

President Bola Tinubu described the act as "dastardly" and ordered security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators. Edo governor Monday Okpebholo also condemned the incident and suspended all vigilante groups in the state.

In this context, several social media users claim the Edo state government has disbursed N6 billion (about US$3.74 million) to affected northerners as compensation.

One post, dated 11 April, reads: "Edo state has ultimately disbursed 6 billion Naira to the northerners as a compensation for the Uromi killings and has handed over the 16 Uromi vigilantes to the northerners."

The same claim was found here and here.

But has the Edo state government given the affected families N6 billion? We checked.

No evidence

There have been several news reports on this attack since it occured. But Africa Check found no articles about the state government paying the affected families.

Days after the attack, Okpebholo promised to compensate the families of the killed hunters. But he didn't mention the amount that they would receive.

Fred Itua, the governor's spokesperson, told fact-checking organisations that no such development had occurred.

He was quoted as saying: "If such a development had occurred, the information would be publicly available. Besides, how much is the state's entire budget for someone to claim that ₦6 billion has already been paid out?"

