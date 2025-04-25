South Africa: Power Utility Eskom Suspends Power Cuts - South African News Briefs - April 25, 2025

Load Shedding Stopped as Eskom Power Generation Recovers

Power utility Eskom has suspended load shedding following the recovery of approximately 2,015 megawatts of generation capacity, an anticipated drop in electricity demand, and adequate emergency reserves, reports SABC News. Eskom had announced the implementation of stage 2 load shedding from 4 PM to 5 AM on Friday due to higher-than-expected demand, the loss of generation units, and extensive planned maintenance. Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said that planned maintenance was ongoing to prepare the system for increased winter demand, meet regulatory requirements, and ensure environmental compliance.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Alert for Severe Thunderstorms and Flooding

Residents of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) were warned to prepare for continued rainy weather, with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issuing a level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms, reports SABC News. Both provinces had experienced harsh weather recently, and the SAWS indicated that wet conditions were expected to persist throughout the week. Residents in low-lying areas, informal settlements, and near rivers were urged to avoid crossing water bodies during heavy rain. The yellow level 4 warning in most parts of Gauteng signaled a drop in temperatures along with scattered showers and severe thunderstorms, while an orange level 5 warning was issued for the southern parts of the province. Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said that the risk of localised flooding, damaging winds, hail, and excessive lightning exists. KZN residents were urged to exercise caution as extreme weather conditions that could lead to flooding and further damage to infrastructure are forecast for the province.

MK Party Demands Godongwana's Resignation Over Reversed VAT Decision

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party called for the resignation of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana after he reversed his decision to implement a value-added tax (VAT) increase, reports SABC News. Godongwana announced that the proposed hike would no longer be effected. MK Secretary General Floyd Shivhambu, addressing supporters during Jacob Zuma's court case in Pietermaritzburg, insisted that Godongwana should step down immediately. However, the African National Congress (ANC) firmly backed the minister, with Secretary General Fikile Mbalula declaring that Godongwana would remain in his position, citing his consultations with political parties and adherence to his duties.

