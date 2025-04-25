Tanzania: Opposition Members Arrested as Leader Faces Trial

Tundu Lissu, the leader of the main opposition party CHADEMA, faces trial for treason. His party has accused Tanzania's president of resorting to authoritarian tactics.

Tanzania's main opposition party said that authorities arrested on Thursday at least two of its members on their way to a rally in support of the opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who is facing trial for treason.

CHADEMA Spokeswoman Brenda Rupia said that Deputy Chairperson John Heche and Secretary General John Mnyika were among those detained by police in the capital city of Dar es Salaam.

''We are continuing to witness grave violations of human rights, civic freedom and rule of law in our country," Rupia wrote on X. "We won't allow our nation to return to the darkness of fear, threats and oppression."

Authorities in Tanzania have increasingly targeted the opposition party ahead of the October presidential and parliamentary elections.

Amnesty International condemned a "campaign of repression" by the government, in a statement condemning Lissu's arrest, criticising the "heavy-handed tactics to silence critics."

Why is CHADEMA's leader facing trial?

CHADEMA leader Lissu was arrested earlier this month and charged with treason on April 10 during a brief court appearance. Prosecutors said he was charged over an alleged speech calling on the public to rebel and disrupt the October presidential and parliamentary elections.

The opposition leader was not allowed to enter a plea on the treason charge. He pleaded not guilty to the separate charge of publishing false information.

On Thursday, Lissue refused to take part in the court hearing when authorities said it would be conducted virtually. The hearing was adjourned to May 6, the Reuters news agency cited his lawyer as saying.

Rupia condemned the refusal to bring the CHADEMA leader physically to the court, saying it "infringes upon the right of the accused person."

A runner-up in the 2020 presidential election, Lissu has been arrested multiple times in the past and narrowly escaped a 2017 assassination attempt.

Why is CHADEMA at odds with the authorities?

CHADEMA was recently disqualified from competing in the upcoming elections after it declined to sign an electoral code of conduct, which the party argued was unconstitutional. They said it was a means to "ensure that the ruling party remains in power."

The party has accused Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan of resorting to authoritarian tactics, in the fashion of her predecessor John Magufuli.

CHADEMA said it would not take part in the October vote unless electoral reforms were put in place, including a more independent electoral commission and clearer rules that would protect against election fraud.

Edited by: Rana Taha