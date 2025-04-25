Zimbabwe: Minister Urges Diplomats to Promote Local Goods Abroad

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira, says the country's diplomats must ensure that locally produced goods find space on international markets in line with President Mnangagwa's vision of promoting economic diplomacy.

In an interview at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo, Prof Murwira said: "In this exhibition, we are showing His Excellency the President, Dr Mnangagwa's doctrine for foreign relations and international co-operation as well as the strategic pillars that we are following in order to fulfil the ultimate national objective of Zimbabwe.

"So, we are very happy to be here because trade makes a country grow and trade happens when you produce something and the other produces something."

He added that the role of diplomacy is to ensure Zimbabwean products find space in the world market and promote the country's interests.

"So, we are creating an environment, an international environment in which Zimbabwe can thrive and thrive means Zimbabwe is able to produce, Zimbabwe is able to have tradable products," said Prof Murwira.

One of the issues being pursued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is exploring markets for local products on the African continent and the wider world, through ZimTrade.

Prof Murwira said the biggest highlight for this year is Expo Osaka 2025 that is underway in Japan, where the Zimbabwean delegation is promoting industrial and tourism products.

Through such expositions, he said, Zimbabwe will find space in the world markets, "which is the main objective".

"For us to be prosperous it means we must have enough in our pockets, in our stomachs, in our health, in our communications," Prof Murwira said.

He added that they were also working on linking local industry and foreign markets through economic diplomacy as outlined by President Mnangagwa.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs connects the local industry and the international markets. That is our main job," Prof Murwira said.