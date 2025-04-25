Zimbabwe: Govt Steps Up Sustainable Wildlife Management

ZIMBABWE is stepping up its campaign for sustainable use of wildlife resources ahead of the 20th Meeting of the Conference of Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES CoP20), set for Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in November.

Speaking at the national stakeholders' engagement meeting in Bulawayo, Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said the country firmly supported international trade in wildlife products as a strategy to finance conservation and support community livelihoods.

"Our elephant management model has been a success story," Minister Ndlovu said.

"It has resulted in stable and increasing elephant populations, but it has also come with significant challenges, including escalating human-wildlife conflict."

Minister Ndlovu urged stakeholders to contribute recommendations on species listings and resolutions Zimbabwe could propose at CoP20.

"We invite your suggestions on amendments to the CITES Appendices, proposed resolutions and key issues that need to be addressed," she said.

Speaking on the outcomes from CITES CoP19 held in Panama, Minister Ndlovu said restrictive proposals may resurface, including those seeking to up-list elephants and hippos to Appendix I, and efforts to close domestic ivory markets.

"We are concerned about attempts to impose one-size-fits-all policies that ignore local conservation successes and the rights of communities," she said.

"Zimbabwe is a pro-sustainable trade country, and we oppose unnecessary restrictions on international commercial wildlife trade."

The Minister reiterated Zimbabwe's advocacy for the inclusion of rural communities in CITES decision-making, commercial trade in ivory stockpiles and lifting restrictions on live elephant exports to non-range states.

"While we respect the Precautionary Principle, it must not be misused to stifle well-planned sustainable use proposals," Minister Ndlovu said.

"Sustainable development and sovereignty over natural resources must also be respected."

Zimbabwe's wildlife economy, anchored by tourism, plays a vital role in national development.

The country has made progress in reducing poaching and habitat loss through collaborative efforts with communities and conservation partners.

Minister Ndlovu said the Government was finalising the review of the Wildlife Policy and the Parks and Wildlife Act to enhance conservation effectiveness.

"As we prepare for CoP20, let us speak with one voice," she said.

"Our wildlife is our heritage, our economic backbone and a symbol of national pride."