Zimbabwe: MP Constructs Classroom, Teachers' House

MUDZI West legislator Cde Knowledge Kaitano is leading the construction of a new classroom block at Kasiyo Primary School and a house for teachers at Chisvo Primary School in Ward 4, significantly enhancing development in his constituency.

At Kasiyo, the new classroom block will alleviate the shortage and overcrowding of learners while Chisvo Primary School faces challenges related to staff accommodation, making the additional house essential for attracting and retaining teachers.

Presently, the classroom block is over 80 percent complete, while the staff house is nearing 90 percent completion.

Cde Kaitano recently visited the construction sites to assess progress.

"The people in this area, the Ngahwe people, understand the mantra by President Mnangagwa, that 'Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo.'

"They recognise the need to develop this area and are actively participating in the construction efforts," he said.

Community members are contributing labour and materials such as sand and bricks, with artisans volunteering their skills.

Many are also donating food to support the construction workers.

Cde Kaitano expressed gratitude to his constituents for their dedication to improving education in the area.

He said it was important to have proper facilities for the development of children, adding that when learners thrive, the community benefits.

School Development Committee chair Mr Gilbert Kabasa praised Cde Kaitano's initiative, noting the pressing need for additional classrooms.

"There is a serious challenge of classrooms here. We currently have only two blocks to accommodate many pupils. We appreciate everyone's contributions to expedite this construction," he said.

A parent, Mrs Tukisai Tome, voiced her support for Cde Kaitano's efforts.

She highlighted the significance of building a staff house to address accommodation challenges for teachers.

"The Member of Parliament is doing great work here. We are also contributing bricks, labour, and other resources because this is our school.

"We hope to see this house (at Chisvo Primary) being completed soon to allow for more teacher placements," said Mrs Tome.

In addition to improving educational, Cde Kaitano is drilling boreholes across his constituency.

The boreholes are being solar powered to ensure consistent water supply, with an emphasis on encouraging beneficiaries to establish nutritional gardens at each site.

Cde Kaitano said he remained committed to fostering a conducive environment for learners and enhancing overall community development.