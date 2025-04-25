Zimbabwe: Will Sulu Strike Gold With #8 ?

In various cultures around the world, the number eight is associated with prosperity, power, abundance and balance.

It symbolises immortality and eternity in other traditions.

In Chinese numerology, the number eight is considered very lucky, linked to wealth and good fortune. Could this be the moment Suluman Chimbetu has been waiting for as he releases his eighth album, titled "Tsapo" today?

Will the Dendera exponent's 14-track album win the hearts of millions?

Will the crooner's fortunes increase in abundance?

These are the questions that the Orchestra Dendera Kings boss (Sulu) will be expected to answer as he comes under the spotlight.

The launch of the double album will be held in Harare via radio platform and his hometown of Chegutu, respectively.

"We are ready for the launch of my eighth album on Friday and Saturday," he said.

"This is an album we have been working on for years, and we finally decided to release it now due to popular demand from the fans. I know it has been a long wait since our last album, 'Entanglement', released around 2020," he emphasised.

Sulu expressed gratitude to Dendera lovers for their patience, assuring them the album was worth the wait.

"I know they have been eagerly awaiting this moment, and I assure them it will be released this weekend."

He worked with Nodza (Knowledge Nkoma) and Oskid (Prince Tapfuma) in the production of the album.

"It was an amazing experience, and I can safely say we took our time working on it," he added.

Tracks on the latest album include "Timba," "Hartley," "Mweya," "Homwe," "Wakaipa," "Ngirozi," "Chihera," "Perengende", "Twuhanda", "Nyoka", "Stars", "Ngwendere", "Tiite Tiite" and "Soul N Heart Instrumental".

In pursuit of high-quality sound, Sulu enlisted the services of Mokoomba lead guitarist Trust Samende and veteran rhythm guitarist Solo Makore.

Seasoned drummer Obert Gomba, known for his contributions to Orchestra Mberikwazvo under the stewardship of Alick Macheso, was in the mix, along fellow drummers Carlton Mparutsa, Prince Kapatsa and Strovas Shadaya.

He retained the core members of Orchestra Dendera Kings, including long-serving members Moffat Nyamupandu and Knowledge Nkoma. His cousin, Douglas Chimbetu, who has become a permanent member of Sulu's team after the disbandment of his own group, was also involved in creating this new album.

After a five-year hiatus, Sulu is determined to cement his authority as the heir to Dendera music.

"I can't thank my loyal team enough for their cooperation in the making of this album that we are about to unveil. I have always believed in quality productions, and in our genre, it's often better to delay launching an album to ensure it meets high standards," he remarked.

He took the opportunity to address the five-year gap in album releases, which left fans speculating. After several postponements, he finally reassured fans that the release of "Tsapo" was imminent.

"I know fans have been enquiring about that, but I can assure them it is finally here and ready to be unveiled. I am confident it will be embraced, and fans should prepare for it as we share it with the public. We are grateful to everyone involved in the production process, my team, and family for making this possible," he said.

The big question now is whether Sulu will strike gold with this album.

True to the Chinese mythology surrounding the number eight, Sulu's album -- coming after careful diligence, collaborations and hard work, may well propel him back to the summit.

It takes patience, dedication, and focus, qualities he has demonstrated over the past five years, while working on this project.

Beyond his latest album, "Tsapo", Sulu boasts a rich catalogue of works, including his debut project "Ndomusiya Nani?" released in 2007, "Non-Stop" (2010), "Syllabus" (2012), "Gunship" (2014), "Jamboree" (2016), and "Entanglement" (2020).

His return after a five-year album drought signifies not just a comeback, but a powerful resurgence, symbolising balance, prosperity and infinity across various domains.

As a talented composer, Sulu rarely disappoints his fans, and this moment presents him with the perfect opportunity to ascend the Dendera throne with majesty.

Sulu is among the leading figures in the secular music scene, commanding a substantial following. Having been in the industry for over two decades, his journey took a significant turn after the death of his father, Simon "Chopper" Chimbetu, who passed away on August 14, 2005.

Sulu's resilience and commitment to his craft continue to inspire fans and fellow musicians alike.