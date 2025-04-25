Africa: Price of Key DR-TB Medicine Drops 25% as TB Alliance's Multi-Manufacturer Strategy Expands Access 

25 April 2025
allAfrica.com

TB Alliance's third licensed manufacturer makes pretomanid available through the Global Drug Facility, further improving affordability and access

TB Alliance applauds a new milestone in the fight against drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB): a 25% price reduction for pretomanid, a key  component  of the BPaL / M regimen s . Pretomanid is now available through the Global Drug Facility (GDF) at just $169 per treatment course — less   than $1 per day,   a key pricing benchmark  identified  by the global TB advocacy community.  This  latest price drop—down from  $364  upon  pretomanid's   initial  approval in 2019, and down further from  $224 in October 2024—reflects ongoing efforts by TB Alliance and its partners to broaden access  and improve affordability  through a multi-manufacturer approach to  access .

TB Alliance, a nonprofit organization that developed pretomanid, has pioneered an innovative access model by partnering with multiple quality-assured manufacturers . This  strategy help ed launch pretomanid at  a n initial  low price and  ensure d  rapid, sustainable, and affordable access across high-TB burden countries.  Simultaneously, b y  enabling healthy competition and fostering multiple  high-quality  supply sources, TB Alliance's strategy expand ed  availability while driving down costs.

"This progress demonstrates how thoughtful  collaboration  and planning can translate into real-world impact," said Dr. Mel Spigelman, President and CEO of TB Alliance. "By enabling multiple high-quality producers to supply this medicine,  we're   fostering a healthy and sustainable market  to deliver on our mandate that the life-saving  medicines  we develop will be adopted, available, and affordable to all those in need.  We're  grateful to partners  such  as  Lupin  and GDF for their shared commitment to  supplying the  market  with life-saving TB medicine s  and stand committed to working with all our manufacturing partners to ensure  equitable  and affordable  access . "

The current GDF price reduction, led by Lupin Limited ,  represents  a crucial step in delivering on this vision. Procurement through GDF will  save an estimated $37 million annually  according to The Stop TB Partnership, the organization responsible for managing GDF ,  allowing  for the treatment of an  additional  120,000 people with DR-TB.

Together with recent price reductions for the other regimen components, the cost of a full BPaL / M treatment course has dropped to a new low of $310— less than $2 per day, and a  47% reduction from its December 2022 price.

BPaL/M is a six-month treatment recommended by the World Health Organization to treat most forms of  DR-TB . It consists of  bedaquiline  (B), pretomanid (Pa), and linezolid (L), with or without moxifloxacin (M). In 2024 alone, approximately 110,000 courses of pretomanid were ordered across the  world— enough to treat more than 60% of the global market for DR-TB treatment ,  perhaps the  fastest ever scale up for a new TB medicine in modern times .

" Lupin is proud to collaborate with TB Alliance and the Global Drug Facility to make  p retomanid ,  an essential medicine in the fight against  multidrug-resistant  TB ,  more accessible and affordable for TB patients across the globe ,"   said Ramesh Swaminathan, Global CFO, Executive Director, Head of API Plus SBU  at  Lupin.  " The recent price reduction reflects our strong and deep-rooted commitment to delivering high-quality  and  affordable medicines to TB patients worldwide.   Through this partnership, we reaffirm our dedication to p atient -centric innovation and  equitable  access, ensuring that countries burdened by TB have the  necessary treatment options  they need to save lives and strengthen public health systems. "

"For years, advocates from the TB community have called for TB treatments that are not just effective, but also affordable for every person who needs them," said Olya Klymenko, Development Director of TB   People   Ukraine. "The full BPaL/M regimen now costing less than $2 per day is deeply meaningful. We express our gratitude to everyone who made this result possible. There really is no reason for governments and health systems around the world to not provide these treatments to every person who can  benefit  from them."

TB Alliance  remains  committed to expanding its innovative access model to  ensure new innovations in TB treatment reach all who need them  as rapidly as possible .  With  additional  planned future tenders, TB Alliance  expects  ad ditional   price  reductions for  pretomanid  in the future .  Beyond pricing strategies,  TB Alliance continues to develop and execute innovative market access initiatives  like  LIFT-TB SLASH-TB ,  and  the   PeerLINC Knowledge Hub   to speed the global uptake, procurement, and implementation of shortened DR-TB   treatments for all who need them around the world.

