Africa: Calls for Urgent Action to Address Delays in Africa's Malaria Vaccine Rollout on World Malaria Day

Lusaka — On World Malaria Day, an international observance commemorated every year on April 25th to recognize global efforts to control malaria (a disease that puts 3.3 billion people in 106 countries at risk), 1Day Africa, an advocacy organization dedicated to accelerating life-saving medical research, is raising concerns about the slow pace of malaria vaccine deployment across Africa. While the R21 malaria vaccine holds great promise in contributing to the elimination of this deadly disease, outdated and in some cases non-existent regulations are hindering its rapid distribution, leaving millions vulnerable.

1Day Sooner is calling for urgent action to streamline as well as harmonize regulatory processes and prioritize the deployment of malaria vaccines across the continent.

Malaria continues to have a devastating impact on African communities, particularly children. According to the 2024 World Malaria Report by the World Health Organization, Africa accounted for approximately 94% of global malaria cases and 95% of global malaria deaths. Vaccines offer a powerful tool to significantly reduce this burden, but their impact is limited by regulatory delays.

"Malaria vaccines have the potential to save countless lives, but their impact is severely limited by the slow pace of the deployment, aided by slow operational and regulatory processes," said Zacharia Kafuko, 1Day Sooner Africa’s Director. "Regulations, lack of funding, and the shrinking political will are delaying the deployment of these lifesaving vaccines, leaving millions of children at risk. We need urgent action to streamline and harmonize these processes to ensure that the vaccines reach those who need them most."

1Day Sooner is calling for the following actions:

● Streamlined Regulatory Processes: African governments and regulatory bodies must harmonize, prioritize, and expedite the review and approval of malaria vaccines, adopting best practices and leveraging international expertise to accelerate the process.

● Increased International Collaboration and Funding: International organizations, donor countries, and philanthropic foundations must increase their financial and technical support for malaria vaccine research, development, and deployment in Africa.

● Increased involvement of local businesses, local philanthropic organizations, and governments in high-burden countries to work towards innovative and increased funding for the fight against malaria.

● Community Engagement and Education: Governments and health organizations must engage with local communities to build sustainable trust in vaccines and address any concerns or misconceptions.

"Malaria is a preventable and treatable disease, and we have the tools needed to eliminate it," said Kafuko. "But we need urgent action to overcome the regulatory, operational, and financial hurdles that are delaying the deployment of lifesaving vaccines. On this World Malaria Day, we call on governments, policymakers, and international organizations to prioritize and expedite malaria vaccine rollout in Africa."

