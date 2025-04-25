Ethiopia: France Deepens Cultural Partnership With Ethiopia

· Reaffirms support for Lalibela restoration

ADDIS ABABA -- France has reaffirmed its commitment to preserving Ethiopia's historical treasures, pledging continued support for the restoration of the iconic rock-hewn churches of Lalibela, one of Ethiopia's most cherished UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

During high-level talks with Ethiopia's Minister of Tourism, Selamawit Kassaye, French Ambassador to Ethiopia, Alexis Lamek underscored France's dedication to ensuring the restoration project is executed with precision and within the proposed timeline. The discussions focused on technical implementation strategies and the international bidding process to select qualified restoration firms.

"The Lalibela churches are not just Ethiopian treasures--they are part of the world's shared heritage," said Amb. Alexis . "France stands ready to support their preservation with the same commitment shown in the restoration of the Grand Palace and the National Museum of Ethiopia."

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the restoration initiative is being coordinated by a multi-sectoral committee including representatives from the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, the Heritage Conservation Authority, and the Lalibela City Administration. A training program for local heritage professionals is also planned to build domestic expertise in conservation.

In parallel with physical restoration, Ethiopia is accelerating its efforts to digitally preserve its cultural legacy. The Heritage Conservation Authority announced that 18 UNESCO-inscribed heritages--both tangible and intangible--will soon be digitized.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Authority's Deputy Director General Elias Shikur stated that digitization software is currently under development and will help archive key national assets for global access and future generations. "So far, we've restored around 30 heritage sites in recent years," he said. "Now, we are stepping into the digital era to ensure broader recognition and accessibility of our cultural wealth."

Of the 18 UNESCO-registered heritages, 12 are physical monuments, while six represent intangible cultural expressions such as oral traditions, rituals, and festivals. The digitization project marks a major milestone in Ethiopia's cultural diplomacy and heritage management.

Experts see these joint efforts as part of a growing cultural alliance between Ethiopia and France--one that extends beyond restoration to capacity building, tourism development, and the global promotion of Ethiopian identity and legacy.

BY YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 25 APRIL 2025