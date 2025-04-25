Ethiopia: Oromia's Agricultural Reform Drives Nat'l Food Sovereignty Vision

25 April 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Oromia State is taking bold steps toward transforming agriculture, setting a national example for food sovereignty and sustainable rural development.

This was the central theme of the third phase of the Oromia Agricultural Transformation Council Forum held at the state office here yesterday.

During the forum, Oromia State Chief Administrator Shimelis Abdisa emphasized the importance of evaluating the current development efforts to ensure they align with modern agricultural practices.

He called on the council to assess the progress of the cluster farming initiative and work decisively to meet its goals. Shimelis also underscored the need to overhaul agricultural extension systems, making them knowledge- and technology-driven to boost productivity across all cluster levels.

He stressed that improving water resource management and expanding mechanization are essential to help farmers supply their products directly to the market and reduce post-harvest inefficiencies.

Agriculture Minister Girma Amantee (PhD) echoed these points, noting that while progress has been made in recent years, much remains to be done. He praised Oromia for leading the way in agricultural development and urged local leadership to intensify efforts toward even greater achievements.

Girma highlighted that challenges remain, particularly in the coordinated marketing of agricultural products, which limits the potential impact of increased production. He urged all stakeholders to understand their roles clearly and commit to the vision of the Agricultural Transformation Council.

Speaking at the forum, Girma also reflected on a number of major agricultural initiatives currently being implemented under the leadership of Oromia's state government. These include nationwide wheat production campaigns, environmental restoration programs, nutrition-focused farming, cluster-based agriculture, and expanded irrigation. According to the minister, these efforts reflect how political will, strategic coordination, and community participation can reshape agriculture and promote self-reliance across Ethiopia.

Oromia Rural Development Cluster Coordinator Adisu Arega highlighted the state's commitment to enhancing agricultural practices and productivity. He stated that the council plays a vital role in offering strategic guidance, identifying gaps, and proposing solutions to boost the efficiency of the sector.

The forum concluded with a strong call for innovation, coordination, and long-term planning to build on the momentum. Oromia's experience is now seen as a promising model for transforming agriculture across the country, demonstrating that with the right leadership and integrated efforts, food security and economic empowerment are within reach.

