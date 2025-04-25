Nigeria: Abia Govt Paid Airport Project Land Owners 100% Compensation - Commissioner

The Abia State government has explained that it paid land owners 100 percent compensation for their land for the ongoing Nsulu Airport Project in the state.

The commissioner for Lands and Housing, Chaka Chukwumereije, clarified this to LEADERSHIP in the capital, Umuahia, while denying a report of false representation and exploitation in the payment.

"The exception is where the claimant appointed an attorney then the attorney's fees are deducted strictly in accordance with the claimant's contractual agreement with their attorney," he said.

Describing the report as false, he said the ministry neither appoints attorneys for claimants nor compels them to engage any particular estate valuer to represent them.

His words: "It remains the exclusive right and constitutional prerogative of each claimant to determine whether or not to be represented by an attorney."

"The ministry engages in verification procedures and continuous sensitization to ensure that claimants understand their right to choose an estate valuer to represent them or to proceed without one."

The commissioner further noted that at present, no payment has been made to any attorney, pending the conclusion of the ministry's double-verification exercise.

He urged the public to disregard any misrepresentations in the media and reaffirmed the government's stand against fraudulent and corrupt practices.