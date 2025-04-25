Nigeria: Abia Govt Paid Airport Project Land Owners 100% Compensation - Commissioner

25 April 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kalu Eziyi

The Abia State government has explained that it paid land owners 100 percent compensation for their land for the ongoing Nsulu Airport Project in the state.

The commissioner for Lands and Housing, Chaka Chukwumereije, clarified this to LEADERSHIP in the capital, Umuahia, while denying a report of false representation and exploitation in the payment.

"The exception is where the claimant appointed an attorney then the attorney's fees are deducted strictly in accordance with the claimant's contractual agreement with their attorney," he said.

Describing the report as false, he said the ministry neither appoints attorneys for claimants nor compels them to engage any particular estate valuer to represent them.

His words: "It remains the exclusive right and constitutional prerogative of each claimant to determine whether or not to be represented by an attorney."

"The ministry engages in verification procedures and continuous sensitization to ensure that claimants understand their right to choose an estate valuer to represent them or to proceed without one."

The commissioner further noted that at present, no payment has been made to any attorney, pending the conclusion of the ministry's double-verification exercise.

He urged the public to disregard any misrepresentations in the media and reaffirmed the government's stand against fraudulent and corrupt practices.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.