Nigeria: 1,700 Bandits Eliminated in Northwest - Army

The Nigerian Army has announced the elimination of over 1,770 bandits in the last three years of the military operations across the northwest region of the country.

The disclosure was made during a military diplomacy campaign held in Batsari local government area of Katsina State.

Representing the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, Brigadier General Dahiru Abu Mahawashi, revealed that alongside the fatalities, the army had arrested 3,770 suspected bandits and rescued 2,515 victims from various criminal enclaves.

He also noted the recovery of over 1,000 weapons and more than 12,000 rounds of ammunition.

General Musa, through his representative, assured residents that the military remains in firm control of the security situation, resulting in a sharp drop in criminal activities in Katsina and other northwestern states, including Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Kebbi.

"We are here with a message of hope, not fear. You are not forgotten," Mahawashi said, addressing community members.

The army emphasised that the recent peace gestures from some bandit groups were not acts of goodwill but outcomes of relentless military offensives that left them with no choice but to seek dialogue.

While commending the military's success, General Musa urged locals to support ongoing operations by providing actionable intelligence, particularly on individuals supplying fuel, food, and other essentials to bandits hiding in the forests.

An interactive session followed the official remarks, where residents voiced their views. Lawal Rabi'u, a resident of Batsari, praised the peace efforts in his community and neighboring Jibia, and called for their expansion to other areas such as Safana and Dan Musa.

Rabi'u also raised concerns about mining activities in the region, warning that such ventures could destabilise the current fragile peace.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its dedication to restoring and maintaining lasting peace across the region, calling on citizens to remain vigilant and united in the fight against banditry.