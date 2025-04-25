Nigeria: 30,000 Out-of-School Children Return to School in Lagos

The Lagos State government has revealed that it successfully enrolled and kitted about 30,000 out-of-school children nationwide within a year.

In line with its tradition, the state government paid N1, 577,794,000 as examination fees for 58,188 students captured for the 2024 WASSCE.

These were disclosed by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Tolani Alli-Balogun, during the 2025 press briefing at Alausa, Ikeja, to mark the second year of the second term in office of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Alli-Balogun, however, lamented that less than 50 per cent of the 58,188 Lagos students, representing 54.3 per cent, who participated in the 2024 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) failed the examination, explaining that only 45.7 per cent of students passed English and Mathematics.

The commissioner, however, said that the state government has been addressing the decline in performance of students in West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and other external examinations in recent times and has devised strategies for improvement, seeking innovative solutions.

"We held strategic meetings with Principals across the six Education Districts to address this decline and called for the exclusive promotion of high-achieving students to terminal class.

"This measure, we believe, will end the mass promotion of students, which hitherto has not yielded positive results. It would also encourage intending final year students to work harder, strive for excellence, lead to better academic outcomes, improve overall performance, and raise the standards of Education in the state.

"We have also called for swift action to revive various school activities that tap into students' natural learning abilities to stimulate their physical and mental well-being, including the reactivation of co-curricular activities that foster holistic development in students.

"We have started implementing strategies that promote interactive learning, such as incorporating hands-on activities, experiments, and projects. This is aimed at encouraging students to learn by doing, revive sports, physical and health education programmes that promote physical fitness, teamwork and mental discipline."

"This encourages students to express themselves through art, music, drama, sports and other creative outlets that empower them to take ownership of their learning by leading projects, clubs, and organisations that align with their interests. By reactivating these activities, schools can provide students with a well-rounded education that prepares them for success in all aspects of life."