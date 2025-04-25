Nigeria's Women's Health Advocate Calls for Menopause Policy Reforms

Comfort Booth, convener of Talking Booth, has called on the Nigerian government and key stakeholders to implement policy reforms to support women experiencing menopause, highlighting the need for greater awareness and workplace protections.

Speaking at the one-day dialogue event "Winter of a Woman's Life" held in Abuja on Thursday, Booth emphasised the challenges faced by women navigating menopause, typically between the ages of 45 and 55.

She urged policymakers to prioritise reforms that address the physical, psychological, and professional impacts of menopause, which can include symptoms such as hot flushes, anxiety, and cognitive difficulties.

Booth highlighted the urgent need to break the silence and stigma surrounding menopause, with calls for robust policy frameworks to support women through this natural phase of life.

Comfort Booth, the event's convener, emphasised that menopause, despite being a universal experience for women, remains clouded by misinformation and inadequate support systems.

"The silence around menopause has gone on for too long," Booth said.

"We're creating a platform where knowledge becomes power, and power becomes policy."

Booth underscored that supporting women through menopause is not solely a health issue but an economic, social, and human rights imperative.

She advocated for a dedicated policy forum to explore legislative frameworks and government strategies to integrate menopause care into national health systems and women's rights agendas.

The dialogue brought together women, advocates, and stakeholders to address the physical, emotional, and professional challenges faced by women during menopause.

Zainab Ikaz Kassim, a speaker at the event, echoed Booth's sentiments, describing menopause as "a transition, a new season after the spring of life."

She stressed that no woman should navigate this phase silently or without support.

"It's time for the government to implement inclusive menopause policies in healthcare and the workplace," Kassim said.

"This is not just a personal issue -- it's a public one, and a human rights imperative."

For her part, Dr. Chitto, Nwana, CEO of Available Women's Health/Tabitha Medical Centre, said, "As women navigate this natural phase, Dr. Chitto emphasises the importance of open communication with healthcare providers, encouraging women to share their symptoms and feelings expressly. "