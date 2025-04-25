Zimbabwe: Britain's Lord Oates Demands Consequences for Zimbabwean Govt Over Journalist Mhlanga's Continued Detention

INCARCERATED journalist Blessed Mhlanga's situation was discussed on Thursday in Britain's House of Lords, with outspoken Liberal Democrats peer Lord Jonny Oates demanding consequences for the Zimbabwean government.

Mhlanga has now spent 60 days in pretrial detention for daring to interview a war veteran, Blessed Geza, seeking President Emmerson Mnangagwa's immediate ouster.

He was arrested after broadcasting the interview and accused of 'transmitting data messages that incite violence or damage to property.'

Oates, who once resided in Zimbabwe, demanded that the UK government makes it clear to Mnangagwa and the Zanu PF government that normal relations between the former colonial power and Zimbabwe will not resume as long as basic rights such as those of the media were continuously disrespected.

"As we speak, the journalist Blessed Mhlanga has been detained for 59 days and denied his constitutional right to bail. His crime is having the temerity to conduct an interview with a former war veteran who opposes President Mnangagwa's desire to extend his term in office and has highlighted the criminal corruption of the regime and the President's family," said Oates.

"I hope the Government will continue to make clear that there will be no resumption of normal relations with Zimbabwe while the ZANU-PF regime continues to detain journalists, deny media freedom and defy democratic norms."

In a debate on media freedom in the House of Lords today, I raised the case of Zimbabwe journalist Blessed Mhlanga who has now been detained for 59 days for no other reason than reporting the truth. https://t.co/xjmYtz9Xf7-- Lord Jonny Oates (@jonny_oates) April 24, 2025

Zimbabwe and the UK have been in a 'cold-war' since the early 2000s following a chaotic land redistribution programme that forcefully reclaimed land from white farmers and gave it to mainly Zanu PF members.

Disregard for human rights over the past two decades has also worsened the relations.

Mnangagwa, who is at the centre of the current mess, promised re-engagement upon taking office via a 2017 coup that toppled late President Robert Mugabe but the West has not cosied up to his endeavours.

Accused of grand corruption and shielding a circle of associates benefiting from Zimbabwe's vast minerals, he now faces a faction from within his own party that wants him to resign and hand over power to his deputy, former ally and ex-army general Constantino Chiwenga.

Although known to also wield an iron fist, Chiwenga is seen as the solution to Zimbabwe's worsening corruption, poor economy and extreme poverty in various communities.

Oates challenged Parliamentarians to bring the fight for Mhlanga's freedom to Mnangagwa's wife Auxillia who is set to speak at a summit in London in June.

Added Oates: "I note that the President's wife is due to speak at a summit in London in June.

"I hope that Members of our Parliament who are choosing to take part will challenge Zimbabwe's First Lady on the continued detention of Blessed Mhlanga and the overall brutality of the regime she represents."

Mhlanga is a senior journalist at privately owned Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) and also hosts shows for its Heart and Soul TV.