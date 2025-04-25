Zimbabwe: Inmate Sentenced to 22 Years Imprisonment After Escaping From Custody

25 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

A daring inmate who escaped jail in a movie-style breakout last month has been handed a 22-year jail sentence by the Harare Magistrates' Court.

Luke Zinyengere and Tafadzwa Marondera had been in Remand Prison after being implicated in a US$720,000 heist at Quest Financial.

The duo escaped from prison armed with a revolver in a scheme allegedly assisted by Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officer Donald Madzinga.

Zinyengere and Marondera escaped while being escorted to a prison truck after a court appearance.

Marondera was sentenced to 10 years by Harare Magistrate Fadzai Mthombeni.

However, it is Zinyengere who will endure more years behind bars after Magistrate Rwodzi handed him 10 years for the prison escape and an additional 12 years for robbery.

In delivering the judgment, Magistrate Rwodzi stated that the prison escape demonstrated the offender's resistance to rehabilitation.

"The crime was committed in a well-planned and sophisticated manner. The circumstances of the two offences carry a maximum sentence. The only mitigating factor is that the accused is a family man and a first-time offender, but you started on the deep end.

"The plan was executed in a movie-style fashion, and it traumatised many people, including court officials. You also traumatised the innocent--members of the general public going about their business--and the owner of the car you robbed. The original crime you are facing should be considered, and in this case, there are several counts of armed robbery.

"I will settle for the highest penalty. Escaping from lawful custody shows that you cannot be rehabilitated in the near future. Society must be protected, and jailbreaking is not child's play," said Magistrate Rwodzi.

Zinyengere told the court that he had hatched the escape plan because he wanted to check on his business in Mozambique.

"I wanted to go and check on my business in Mozambique because I had delivered some phones, and as of now, I'm not sure how it is going. As for stealing the vehicle, it was my means of transportation to escape from lawful custody.

"I'm very sorry--my family is struggling. They have no food, and my siblings, whom I was taking care of, are also struggling because I was the sole breadwinner. I apologise to Tinashe Chiyamuro for robbing him of his motor vehicle," he told the court.

