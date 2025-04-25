Zimbabwe: Border Official Jailed for Smuggling 96 Tonnes of Chrome

25 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A CUSTOMER services agent at Beitbridge Border Post was recently dragged to court for facilitating the illegal passage into South Africa of three haulage trucks loaded with a combined 96 tonnes of chrome.

Accused person, Brian Zimbume, a customer service agent at Andalusia Investments Pvt Limited, trading as ZimBorders, was convicted of two counts of fraud and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

On his court appearance, Zimbume faced fraud charges, or violating provisions of the Customs and Excise Act for smuggling chrome shipments, potentially prejudicing the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) of income.

Agreed facts were that in September 2024, offender deceived ZIMRA officials into giving him access to their scanning tablets under false pretences, claiming he wanted to fix system or network issues.

Instead,the offender used the devices to illegally approve the release of three Scania haulage trucks carrying a total of 96 tonnes of chrome concentrate into South Africa without proper clearance.

