Zimbabwe: Tobacco Bales Sold So Far Down By 16%

25 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

THE quantity of tobacco sold so far has gone down by 16% when compared to the same period last year on the back of waning average prices, a trading update by the Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) has revealed.

This year's tobacco marketing season kicked off in March 2025 on the back of expectations of better yields in the current selling season.

Market data shows that bales sold so far totalled 1,148,330 compared to 1,379,535, signifying a minus 16,76% decline compared to the same period last year. On day 34, a total of 93,9 million kgs of tobacco was sold compared to 105 816 289 signifying a minus 11,8% decline.

The average price reached this year was US$3,42 per kg compared to US$3,58 per kg to signify a decrease of 4,57%. Rejected bales stood at 3,04% compared to 2,34%. The highest price fetched so far is standing at US$6,30 compared to US$6,99 to record a minus 9,87%

The continent's top tobacco producer expects sales of the crop to rebound to 280 million kilograms this year after plummeting to 230.9 million kilograms in 2024 following an El Nino-induced drought.

Despite lower production in 2024, tobacco was the second biggest export commodity for Zimbabwe last year, only behind gold, earning a record $1.3 billion.

The projected 2025 sales are still below the record high of 296 million kilograms registered in 2023.

Over 80% of Zimbabwe's tobacco is produced by small farmers.

The new season opened with prices ranging from US$1,59 per kilogram for the lowest tobacco grade to US$4,65 per kilogram for the highest.

