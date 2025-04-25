Kenya: MPs to Meet Over PSC Effectiveness, Proposed Entrenchment of Key Devolved Funds Law

Nairobi — Members of the National Assembly are set to convene an informal sitting in the coming days to deliberate on the performance of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), amid growing concerns over its effectiveness and internal operations.

Speaker of the National Assembly and PSC Chairperson, Moses Wetang'ula, convened the April 29, meeting following demands by a section of MPs calling for the resignation of some commissioners, citing their failure to adequately represent the welfare of legislators and parliamentary staff.

"You know you have four commissioners from this House, two from the Senate, and two non-member commissioners. They will all attend the Kamukunji, so that you can ask them any questions related to staff welfare, members' welfare, your working conditions, and any other issues you may want to raise--except what Hon. Kandie is saying," Wetang'ula said.

The informal sitting, known as the Speaker's Kamukunji, will also serve as a platform to brief lawmakers on the arrangements in place ahead of the upcoming public participation exercise.

The drive aims to collect views on a proposal to entrench three key funds into the Constitution: the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), and the proposed Senate Oversight Fund.

The Senate Oversight Fund is intended to support senators in their oversight role as outlined in Article 96 of the Constitution. The NGAAF is designed to help vulnerable groups--such as women, youth, persons with disabilities, and the elderly--access funds for enterprise development at the county and constituency levels.

"This initiative is of critical importance as MPs will play a central role in spearheading the process within their constituencies and counties," the Speaker noted.

The public will have the opportunity to submit written memoranda or provide feedback using a simplified form available in both English and Kiswahili.

The Bill, sponsored by Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga, comes in the wake of a High Court ruling that declared the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF)--as amended in 2022 and 2023--unconstitutional.

Justice Kimondo directed that the NG-CDF and all its projects, programs, and activities shall cease to operate at the stroke of midnight on June 30, 2026.