Nigeria: Air Peace Announces Flight Resumption

The management of Air Peace has announced that it will fully resume flight operations on Friday, following the suspension of the industrial action by staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

PREMIUM TIMES reported that NiMet workers commenced an indefinite strike to protest poor wages among other issues on Wednesday.

The workers' action forced Air Peace to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday due to safety concerns. However, other airlines such as Ibom Air, Arik, and United Nigeria, continued their operations, an act the striking union described as risky.

In a statement issued by the Air Peace's Head of Corporate Communications, Ejike Ndiulo, the airline appreciated its customers and the government for their support and intervention.

"Air Peace is pleased to announce the resumption of all flight operations on Friday, April 25, 2025, following the suspension of the industrial action by the NIMET and other unions in the aviation sector," Mr Ndiulo said.

"We sincerely thank you for your patience, understanding, and unwavering support throughout this challenging period. Your resilience and trust in our brand mean the world to us," he added.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the striking workers' union agreed to suspend the industrial action until 13 May to give the government time to address the workers demands.

"We have resolved to suspend the ongoing strike till May 13, 2025, in recognition of the Honourable Minister's timely and sincere intervention. We await the progress of the actions he has committed to take," the National Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Aba Ocheme, was quoted as saying in an aviation ministry statement.

Similarly, the National President of the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Alale Adedayo, said, "As a mark of respect for the Honourable Minister's intervention and assurance, we have decided to temporarily call off the strike while the process of resolution is ongoing."