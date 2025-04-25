Namibia: Archbishop Nashenda Calls for Prayer Amid Pope Francis' Death

25 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Catholic Church in Namibia is in mourning following Roman Catholic archbishop Liborius Nashenda announcing the death of Pope Francis.

The pope died on Monday at the age of 88 and will be buried on Saturday.

Pope Francis served as Pontiff since 2013.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Nashenda expressed shock and sadness at the news, while emphasising the importance of continued prayer.

"We are all shocked and saddened by his passing, but nevertheless, as people of faith, we should continue to pray for the repose of his soul unceasingly," he said.

Nashenda has directed all priests within the parishes to celebrate mass daily, or incorporate the intention into the divine office where applicable, for Pope Francis until his burial.

He also encouraged the faithful to participate in these daily services.

A memorial mass, presided over by Nashenda, will be held at St Mary's Cathedral in Windhoek on Wednesday at 18h00.

"All are welcome to attend," he added.

The statement further said that a book of condolences will be available at the front of St Mary's Cathedral Church from Wednesday, and will remain open daily from 07h00 to 19h00 until the day of the pope's burial.

