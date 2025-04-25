Namibia: Fuz Caforio Named 2025 Wildlife Artist of the Year

South African artist, Fuz Caforio was announced the 2025 Wildlife Artist of the Year during the prize giving ceremony which recently took place at the Swakopmund Fine Art Gallery.

The competition which celebrates wildlife through art and conservation, attracted entries from various countries including Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Australia, Canada, and Italy.

Competition organizer and owner of the Swakopmund Fine Art Gallery, Martina von Wenzel, congratulated Cafario and the rest of the winners.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year's winners. Your work celebrates not just technique, but connection -- to the land, the animals, and the stories worth telling."

Cafario walked away with N$25,000 as his dramatic and powerful portrayal of a charging lioness, titled "Dust Devil" won him the award.

According to von Wenzel, the painting is a visual storm of energy and emotion.

"Fuz Caforio's signature attention to detail, combined with his deep respect for big cats, makes this piece unforgettable. With every stroke, he brings movement, tension, and realism to life -- capturing the essence of Africa's raw beauty in a single, electrifying moment," she said.

Another South African artist, Ingrid Fouché emerged as the competition's runner-up for her artwork titled She Walks in Beauty, securing her N$10,000 in prize money. "Executed in soft pastel, it is a quiet and graceful tribute to the elusive caracal."

"Her delicate layering and intuitive use of light draw out the animal's strength and serenity."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Wildlife South Africa Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"With a background in conservation and guiding, Ingrid brings more than just technical skill -- she brings a lived connection to the bush. This piece speaks softly, but powerfully," von Wenzel described the art piece.

The 2025 Wildlife Artist of the Year Best newcomer was awarded to Namibian artist, Anesia Prior for her oil painting titled "Lone Ostrich".

Von Wenzel said that the beautifully composed painting captures both solitude and quiet resilience. "Her use of colour, space, and mood is mature beyond her years. As our youngest award recipient, Prior's work reflects a fresh, bold voice in wildlife art and marks the beginning of a very promising journey," von Wenzel said.

Prior won N$5,000 in prize money for her achievement.

The 2025 Africa Wildlife Artist of the Year prize-giving also served as the opening of the exhibition to display the competitions entries. The exhibition will be on display until 17 May.