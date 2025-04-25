Liberia: Turner Calls On President Boakai to Respect Supreme Court Ruling On House Crisis

Monrovia — Former presidential candidate and political leader of the New Liberia Party (NLP), Dr. Joshua Tom Turner, has called on the Executive Branch, led by President Joseph Boakai, to fully comply with the recent Supreme Court ruling affirming Speaker J. Fonati Koffa as the legitimate leader of the House of Representatives.

Dr. Turner praised the Court's April 23 decision as a landmark judgment that reinforces constitutional order and serves as a vital step toward preserving peace, stability, and democratic integrity in Liberia.

In a WhatsApp interview with FrontPage Africa, Dr. Turner stated that the ruling brings needed clarity to the leadership crisis at the Legislature and underscores the Judiciary's role as a guardian of the rule of law.

"This is a critical moment for Liberia," Turner said. "The Executive must demonstrate its commitment to democracy by respecting the Court's ruling. Ignoring it would set a dangerous precedent and weaken public trust in our institutions."

He lauded the Supreme Court for what he called a "courageous and decisive" ruling and urged all branches of government to adhere to the Court's authority.

"The judiciary has spoken. Now it's time for all actors, particularly the Executive, to align their actions with the law," Turner added. "The ruling is not just a legal resolution -- it is a foundation for peace and a signal to investors that Liberia is serious about governance and accountability."

Turner also encouraged lawmakers to uphold the laws they were elected to legislate, urging cooperation and reconciliation to restore unity within the House.

The Supreme Court's decision nullified all legislative acts taken by the breakaway "Majority Bloc," led by Representative Richard Koon, declaring their parallel sessions unconstitutional and reinstating Koffa as Speaker.

Turner emphasized that upholding justice is not only a moral duty but a catalyst for national development. "Justice is the bedrock of any thriving democracy. Where it exists, investment, peace, and progress follow."

He called for national unity: "Let us all stand behind the law and use this ruling as a path to rebuild trust, reinforce peace, and move Liberia forward."