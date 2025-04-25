Kenya: Merck Launches ThyroAfrica Campaign in Kenya to Tackle Thyroid Disorders Ahead of World Thyroid Day

Nairobi — Global pharmaceutical firm Merck has launched ThyroAfrica in Kenya, a continent-wide awareness campaign targeting the rising burden of thyroid disorders in Africa.

The initiative, unveiled in Nairobi just ahead of World Thyroid Day on May 25, aims to improve early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of conditions such as hypothyroidism.

ThyroAfrica is structured around three core pillars: Patient Awareness, Healthcare Provider (HCP) Diagnosis Excellence, and Partnership.

The campaign leverages social media outreach and community engagement to educate the public, while equipping medical professionals with diagnostic tools such as webinars, case studies, and a free T-Lab mobile app for accurate dosage management.

The campaign also fosters collaboration with laboratories, health institutions, and policymakers to increase access to Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) testing and subsidize treatment costs through projects like Project Vezeeta.

Speaking at the launch, Merck Kenya General Manager John Ndeti emphasized the widespread nature of thyroid disorders.

"Hypothyroidism affects over 200 million people globally, yet only about 20 percent receive treatment due to underdiagnosis," he said.

Joshua Mugweru, Merck's Business Unit Head for Sub-Saharan Africa at DP World, highlighted the lack of epidemiological data in many African countries.

"Patients are often diagnosed late, usually when seeking care for other health issues," he noted, citing a 2022 study at Kenyatta National

Hospital that found a 36.8% prevalence of thyroid disorders among heart failure patients.

Dr. Rosslyn Ngugi, Consultant Physician and Chair of the Kenya Diabetes Study Group, called the campaign a turning point for endocrine health in Africa.

"ThyroAfrica is more than just an awareness initiative -- it's a call to action. By uniting healthcare professionals, communities, and policymakers, we can ensure timely, accurate care for patients across the continent," she said.

With millions affected but few diagnosed, Merck's ThyroAfrica campaign seeks to make thyroid health a public health priority, promoting early intervention and long-term policy inclusion for thyroid-related non-communicable diseases.