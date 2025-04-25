Algeria: President Tebboune Inaugurates Bechar-Abadla Railway Line

24 April 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

BECHAR-The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, inaugurated on Thursday Bechar-Abadla railway line over a distance of 100 km, as part of the working and inspection visit he is paying to Bechar province

During the presentation of the construction project of the mining railway line connecting Bechar to Gara Djebilet iron mine over a distance of 950 km, the President of the Republic extended his sincere greetings to all workers and executives who contributed to this achievement which will enable the exploitation of this large deposit and the economic activity it will generate, he said.

The implementation of this project is a "dream come true," he said, affirming that "we have national competencies for the execution of this type of strategic projects."

Highlighting the ongoing efforts to help Algeria join the ranks of emerging nations, the President expressed his wish o "maintain this momentum so as to extend the railway network to Adrar province, as well as from El Meniâa to Tamanrasset."

"Our generation will have fulfilled its duty, just as the generation of the glorious Liberation Revolution fulfilled theirs by freeing our country. Congratulations and long live Algeria."

