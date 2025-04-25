Kenya: CS Duale Inaugurates Committee On Tissue and Organ Transplant Services

25 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has inaugurated the independent investigative committee on tissue and organ transplant services after kidney transplant scandal at Mediheal hospital.

The investigative committee, chaired by Elizabeth Bukusi seeks to bring order to the health sector after a public uproar in the deeply troubling allegations.

"This is a moment of reckoning,we are not just doing an investigation ,we are building the trust and confident of the public sector in the health system.We will not entertain impunity,we not shield any wrong doing," Duale told the committee while expressing his confidence in them and urged them to uphold intergrity, discretion transparency and high level professionalism in the execution of their mandate.

Medical Services PS Ouma Oluga urged the committee to conduct their assignment objectively and impartially and submit a report that informs clinical work flows across all clinical services in Kenya.

"I will not be deterred to deliver to the people of Kenya.We will act decisively ,transparently and to the best interest of the people of Kenya" the CS added reminding the committee to submit a comprehensive report of their investigation by 22nd July 2025 and assured the Ministry's support to the committee.

Duale was joined at the brief inauguration by Principal Secretaries Dr. Ouma Oluga (Medical Services) and Ms Mary Muthoni (Public Health) and DG Health Dr Patrick Amoth.

