Namibia: 'We Do What We Say' ... Nandi-Ndaitwah Ushers in an Era of Hope

"We do what we say" is a catchphrase commonly associated with local businessman David 'Kambwa' Sheehama as a guarantee to his clients that they will always deliver the services they promise.

On several occasions yesterday, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah threw the phrase around, reiterating that her administration means business.

"We do what we say," Nandi-Ndaitwah said while delivering her maiden State of the Nation Address (SONA) in the National Assembly.

She had just announced the government's ambitious goal of achieving a 100% government subsidy for tertiary education, commencing in the 2026 academic year.

'Unity in Diversity, Natural Resources' Beneficiation and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development' will serve as the theme of her five-year term.

From land reform to addressing obsolete laws to confront the elephant in the room - genocide talks - Nandi-Ndaitwah yesterday gave the nation a summation of what would characterise her tenure in the highest office in the land. In essence, she outlined her administration's legislative goals, strategic priorities and bold social reforms.

Land reform

Land reform remains a thorny issue in Namibia's flesh.

Nandi-Ndaitwah urged parliament to swiftly pass 11 key pieces of legislation, particularly the Land Bill, as the government is committed to addressing critical national issues, including land, through an accelerated legislative agenda. The president acknowledged the failure of the "willing-buyer-willing-seller" approach, and stressed the need for legislative change.

"The willing-buyer-willing-seller principle was not working. To ensure balanced land redistribution, I request the august House to urgently pass the Land Bill," the stateswoman said.

The Head of State committed to adding at least 130 000 hectares of productive land to the national portfolio over the next five years, and announced the creation of a Special Land Delivery Taskforce to fast-track urban land availability and housing development.

"These reforms are not abstract. They are rooted in the needs of the people. I humbly urge Parliament to finalise them during this sitting," she said while referring to a number of Bills.

Housing

In the realm of housing and urban development, Nandi-Ndaitwah detailed tangible progress. Over 1500 housing units were constructed nationwide in the past year, and 1 772 residential plots were fully-serviced with basic utilities. She emphasised that decent housing is a fundamental right, noting, "Every Namibian deserves the opportunity for a safe environment to call home."

Economic policy

Turning to economic policy, the President described a nation recovering from the global pandemic, and navigating international uncertainties. She reported that Namibia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.8% in 2024, with projections for 4.5% growth in 2025. The leader remained optimistic, citing fiscal prudence and emerging opportunities in oil, gas, tourism and green hydrogen as catalysts for recovery.

"While government debt remained high at 61% of GDP for the year under review, we are hopeful that the projected expansion of economic activity in 2025 and 2026 can lead to a reduction in government debt," she said. To enhance investment appeal, President Nandi-Ndaitwah announced sweeping tax reforms. The corporate tax rate for non-mining companies will be reduced to 30% this year, and 28% next year.

"Taxpayers will be granted further amnesty to get their tax affairs in order by an additional two years, until 2026," she added. Moreover, special economic zones will offer even lower tax rates to stimulate business development and employment.

"These reforms will attract investments and promote economic diversification," she noted.

Youth empowerment

With youth unemployment at 44.4%, the President placed youth empowerment at the heart of her national agenda.

She described Namibia's high youth unemployment rate of 44.4% as "unacceptably high", and outlined new mechanisms to address the crisis. Chief among them is the creation of a consolidated Youth Fund, which will receive an initial N$257 million in the current financial year. This fund will support micro- and youth-owned enterprises, expand access to mentorship, and increase coverage of the credit guarantee scheme. Additionally, a national internship and apprenticeship programme will be launched across both public and private sectors.

The President emphasised that youth empowerment must be holistic. Sport and the creative industries were elevated to national strategic priorities. She also announced the construction of multiple stadiums and youth centres across the country. In addition, she pledged N$50 million towards the hosting of the 2025 National Arts and Creative Industry Awards.

"We must harness the creativity and innovation of our youth," she said.

Social protection

Social protection remained a critical part of the government's agenda.

"I know that our late president Hage Geingob expressed his wish, which I supported, to incrementally increase the old-age social grant from the current N$1 600 to N$3000 over a period of time. I plead with my parents, who are my elders, that we had to take the very difficult decision this financial year not to increase the old-age social grant. This is due to the urgent need to prioritise our children, the young people, by constructing sport infrastructure and funding youth-related empowerment initiatives that will lead to job-creation for our youth," she pleaded.

She promised: "I give you my assurances that the incremental increase of our old-age social grants will start during this MTEF."

The seasoned diplomat and politician likewise reaffirmed her administration's commitment to fighting corruption, describing it as an "act of treason". She cited the operationalisation of the Whistle-Blower Protection Act and the Witness Protection Act as steps towards greater accountability. "We must all fight the evil of corruption," she insisted.

Standing ovation

At some point during her address, a sitting president was treated to a standing ovation by MPs across the political divide, a rare sight in recent memory. -ljason@nepc.com.na