Tunisia: President Kais Saied Chairs Council of Ministers Meeting

25 April 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied chaired on Thursday he Council of Ministers meeting to deliberate on several draft laws and decrees.

Key among these were a decree outlining the terms for interventions by the Compensation Fund for Agricultural Damages, caused by natural disasters and its management mechanisms and a decree specifying the conditions and procedures for benefiting from tax incentives under the framework of industrial companues acquiring buses dedicated to employee transportation.

These legislative measures align with the state's social role and its commitment to supporting small-scale farmers, as well as safeguarding the dignity and full rights of workers in industrial companies, said a Presidency statement.

