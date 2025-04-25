Kenya: Ramba Boys Students Rampage Over Principal's Transfer

Kisumu — Ramba Boys High School students went on a rampage Thursday night demanding for the transfer of the school principal.

The school opened on Tuesday this week to recover on the time lost when it was closed indefinitely in March.

Students were sent home earlier following the death of two students after a septic tank caved in.

The students walked along Ndori-Lwanda Kotieno road chanting "principal must go" as they waved twigs.

They are accusing the principal of poor leadership, that led to the loss of lives of their colleagues last month.

During the rampage, the students set on fire the school sentry.

Recently, when President William Ruto attended the burial service of the late George Oduor, former Raila Odinga aide, which was conducted at the school, he promised to give the school Sh20 million for infrastructure improvements.