Central Africa: ICGLR Conferences in Nairobi Aim to Advance Trade in Great Lakes Region

Nairobi — The International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) has convened two high-level meetings in Nairobi aimed at strengthening regional cooperation, promoting responsible mineral trade, and advancing sustainable development across member states.

The 26th ICGLR Audit Committee Meeting and the 30th Regional Committee Meeting, taking place at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre from April 23 to 30, bring together policymakers, technical experts, and regional stakeholders to reinforce accountability frameworks and improve natural resource governance.

Central to the meetings is the Regional Certification Mechanism (RCM)--a key instrument in combatting illegal mineral exploitation and ensuring traceability in mineral supply chains through mine inspections, mineral tracking, and independent audits.

"These discussions are vital in transforming the region's natural resource wealth into a catalyst for peace, prosperity, and inclusive growth," said an ICGLR Secretariat representative.

Participants will review implementation of the Six Tools against the Illegal Exploitation of Natural Resources (RINR), a comprehensive policy framework anchored in the ICGLR Pact on Security, Stability and Development and the Protocol against Illegal Resource Exploitation.

Endorsed in 2010 by the ICGLR Heads of State, these tools are designed to prevent resource-driven conflicts and encourage legal, transparent trade practices.

The conferences also reaffirm member states' shared commitment to sustainable governance, regional security, and economic empowerment through responsible natural resource management.