Kenya: Terre Des Hommes Netherlands Launches 'Also Online' Campaign to Tackle Online Child Exploitation

25 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Terre des Hommes Netherlands has launched the 'Also Online' campaign in Kenya to raise awareness among parents and caregivers about the risks children face online and how to better protect them from sexual exploitation.

The campaign comes amid rising cases of online grooming, sextortion, livestreaming, and the circulation of child sexual abuse materials.

According to Childlight (2024), over 300 million children worldwide were victims of online sexual exploitation and abuse in the past year.

In Kenya, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) recorded more than 46,000 reports in 2023.

Studies show many caregivers in Kenya lack the digital literacy needed to guide children on safe internet use.

The 2023 SCROL baseline study found that 60% of parents have limited understanding of online risks, while nearly 39% of children said their parents do not understand social media or internet platforms.

A separate 2025 study by Terre des Hommes Netherlands revealed that children are more likely to confide in peers or counsellors than in their parents, citing fear of punishment or stigma.

The 'Also Online' campaign aims to bridge this gap by providing parents and caregivers with tools to start open conversations about online safety.

Materials will be available through the Terre des Hommes Netherlands website, offering practical tips for discussing digital risks with children.

The campaign is part of broader efforts to reduce the prevalence of online child sexual exploitation in Kenya and promote safer digital environments for children.

