Liberia: Kogar's By-Election Win Seals Koung's Status As Prince Johnson's Political Successor

Nimba County — When the National Elections Commission (NEC) on Thursday declared Representative Samuel Kogar the winner of the Nimba County Senatorial By-election, it was more than just the end of a vote count. It was the beginning of a new political chapter -- one that signals the solidification of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) as the dominant force in Liberia's second most populous county and the rise of Vice President Jeremiah Koung as the undisputed political heir to the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson.

Kogar, a sitting lawmaker and MDR candidate, claimed victory with 62,136 votes -- 52.08% of the total ballots cast from all 736 polling places. His closest rival, Independent candidate Edith Gongloe-Weh, secured 40,506 votes, representing 33.95%.

While Kogar's name was on the ballot, the by-election became a litmus test for Vice President Koung's political influence in a post-Johnson era. And by all accounts, he passed.

Senator Prince Johnson's death in November 2024 ended a near two-decade reign over Nimba's politics. A former warlord turned evangelical leader and power broker, Johnson built a legacy that combined grassroots loyalty, tribal allegiance, and political maneuvering. He was both feared and revered, and his endorsement was often decisive.

His passing left a vacuum -- and a question: who would inherit the mantle of Nimba's kingmaker?

Enter Jeremiah Koung. Once Johnson's protégé, now Vice President of Liberia, Koung moved quickly to assert control. His support for Kogar wasn't just political -- it was symbolic. It was a declaration that the MDR, the party Johnson founded, remains alive and anchored in Nimba. And it was Koung's way of saying: "I am the successor."

Koung campaigned vigorously, personally traversing all nine electoral districts in Nimba. At rallies, he invoked Johnson's mentorship and legacy while positioning himself as the leader for a new era.

"Some people want to act as if Prince Johnson left no legacy," he told voters in Karnplay. "But Prince trained us. We are here."

His influence was undeniable. With seven of Nimba's nine lawmakers backing Kogar, Koung presented a united front. Political observers say Kogar's campaign was faltering until Koung's intervention reshaped its direction and message.

The race was not without tension. District Seven Representative Musa Hassan Bility and his Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) sought to challenge the old order. Backing former county inspector Mark Gblinwon, Bility's campaign appealed to a new generation of voters disillusioned by tribal politics and the patronage networks built by Johnson.

Bility's rise, particularly in central and lower Nimba, highlighted the evolving political landscape. The by-election was no longer just a referendum on personalities but on the kind of leadership the county wants going forward.

For Koung, the victory is personal -- and strategic. Kogar's win doesn't just give the MDR a Senate seat; it signals that Koung now holds the reins once gripped by Johnson. Some political pundits believe Koung has now positioned himself as Nimba's new political godfather and, potentially, a presidential contender in 2029.

"Don't underestimate him," wrote Terrence Howard on Facebook. "He understands local politics and elections! A warning for politicians come 2029!"

James Matilda added, "Koung stepping in was a great achievement for Kogar... Truly Koung is the Man of the Match."

Mohamed Melvin Kwenah echoed the sentiment: "Koung is the next president of Liberia."

Kogar's victory confirms what many in Nimba had begun to suspect: the MDR is not just surviving Johnson's death--it is thriving under Koung's stewardship. In a county with over 307,000 registered voters and a history of swinging national elections, this consolidation of power matters deeply.

The by-election may have been about a Senate seat, but the implications are far larger. Koung didn't just help win a vote--he helped write the next chapter of Nimba politics. And in doing so, he may have launched his own campaign for the nation's highest office.