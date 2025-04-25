Nigeria: Gov Yusuf Signs Laws Establishing Four New Agencies in Kano

25 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

Kano — Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has signed into law four landmark bills that establish new agencies designed to strengthen institutional frameworks and accelerate sustainable development across the state.

In a statement by the Governor's spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, Governor Yusuf described the signing as a significant step toward realising his administration's vision of a modern, inclusive, and economically vibrant Kano.

He emphasised that the new agencies will play a crucial role in job creation, investment attraction, and the efficient implementation of government initiatives.

He also issued a strong warning that violations of the provisions of these laws will be met with strict penalties, reaffirming his administration's commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring compliance.

"The newly signed laws provide for the establishment of the following agencies, Kano State Social Protection Agency (KASPA), Kano State Signage and

Advertisement Agency (KASIAA), Kano State Information and Communication Technologies Development Agency (KASITDA) and Kano State Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (KASMEDA).

"These laws, which are now part of the Kano State legal framework, are expected to stimulate innovation, support small businesses, regulate signage and advertising, and enhance public protection and service delivery.

"Our mission is to lay a solid foundation for a greater Kano. These laws go beyond policy -- they are key instruments of transformation that will help drive our development agenda," the Governor stated.

The establishment of these agencies reflects Governor Yusuf's continued efforts to reform public institutions, improve governance, and position Kano as a leading center for innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.