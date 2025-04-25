Nigeria: Plateau, Benue Killings - IHRC Urges FG to Reform Security Architecture

25 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja — The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has urged the Federal Government to prioritise comprehensive security reforms in response to escalating violence across the country, particularly in Plateau and Benue States.

The organisation also emphasised the urgent need to harness technology in addressing the root causes of insecurity and in strengthening the nation's overall security framework.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, H.E. Ambassador Dr Duru Hezekiah, Head of Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, condemned the rising tide of killings and violence gripping the country.

He highlighted the grave consequences of these incidents, which have led to widespread human rights violations and humanitarian crises affecting civilians in numerous regions.

The IHRC called on the government to implement robust security measures and establish effective oversight mechanisms to help prevent further bloodshed.

The organisation stressed the vital importance of safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, thoroughly investigating acts of violence, and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

"The government must take immediate steps to protect the lives and property of its citizens," Dr Hezekiah stated.

He highlighted the pervasive issues of terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping that continue to afflict the country, fuelling an atmosphere of fear and instability.

"Apart from the terrorism and banditry ravaging the North-East and North-West, the menace of kidnapping spans the entire North and parts of the South," he added.

The IHRC further called on the government to engage local communities to ensure that security strategies are culturally and socio-economically appropriate.

The organisation expressed confidence in President Bola. Tinubu's ability to steer the nation through these difficult times, citing his past achievements in promoting democracy.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.