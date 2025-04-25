Nigeria: Chriced Slams N10bn Aso Villa Solar Project - Says 'Nigerians Are Suffering'

Abuja — The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has raised concerns over the Federal Government's handling of the ongoing energy crisis, particularly questioning the recent approval of a ₦10 billion solar power project for the Aso Villa.

According to the civil society organisation, this investment appears to contrast sharply with the unfulfilled promises made during the 2023 elections regarding rural electrification and off-grid renewable energy solutions aimed at improving access for ordinary Nigerians.

Reacting to the ₦10 billion solar power project, on Thursday, CHRICED's Executive Director, Dr Zikirullahi Ibrahim, highlighted the disparity between high-level energy investments and the daily realities faced by millions of Nigerians who still lack reliable electricity and are compelled to rely on costly alternatives.

He noted: "Despite numerous campaign commitments made in 2023 to expand rural electrification and promote independent off-grid renewable energy solutions, progress in these areas has been limited.

"At the same time, a plan to allocate ₦10 billion for a 40 MW solar power project at the Aso Villa has been approved, raising questions about priorities in the face of widespread energy insecurity.

"In addition, the budget includes ₦311.09 million for electricity bills and ₦1.99 billion for diesel to power generators at the Villa in 2025, which seems to contradict the goals of the solar initiative.

"CHRICED views this pattern of spending as concerning, particularly during a time of economic hardship for many Nigerians.

"The current energy output remains around 4,000 MW--still below the 6,000 MW target set earlier--despite significant investments in grid expansion and gas infrastructure.

"CHRICED urges the government to adopt a more inclusive and accountable approach to energy policy, ensuring that the benefits of renewable energy and electrification reach underserved communities.

"Improving access to off-grid and rural electrification solutions would also ease the burden on the national grid, allowing available supply to be better distributed, particularly to high-demand sectors and industries."