Liberia: EPA Kicks Off Transformative Pilot Project to Empower Women in Climate Governance

25 April 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Gibson Gee

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), with sponsorship from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) through NovaSphere, a Canadian corporation, has launched a two-day validation forum under a transformative pilot project titled "Building a Regional Women's Community of Practice for Effective Climate Action." The initiative aims to establish a regional network of women leaders who can influence climate governance and policy beyond Liberia's borders.

This pilot is part of the MRV for Climate Action Program, which supports partner countries' national development priorities and strengthens their capacities to plan, finance, and achieve greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions, while implementing low-carbon solutions to local development challenges.

The two-day validation workshop, held at the Climate Change Lab in Monrovia, focuses on reviewing and finalizing Liberia's Gender and Climate Change Baseline Assessment Report--a critical step toward shaping a more inclusive, gender-responsive climate governance framework. Key partners in the project include the EPA and the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

Held under the theme "Inclusive Climate Action: Advancing Women's Leadership and Governance," the workshop convened policymakers, civil society organizations, development partners, academics, and climate actors to validate the findings of the report, which was led by Cllr. Yah Vallah Parwon.

The assessment reveals that although Liberia has made progress in integrating gender considerations into climate-related policies, implementation remains fragmented, underfunded, and lacking coordinated oversight. The report further finds that women continue to be largely excluded from decision-making processes and governance bodies central to environmental policy.

Speaking during the opening session, Ms. Gehnyea Yai Gbeanquoi, Coordinator of Liberia's Community of Practice (CoP), emphasized the importance of building local ownership and leadership among women.

"This pilot project is not just another policy dialogue. It's about reimagining how women participate in climate action--not on the sidelines, but at the center of governance, innovation, and change," she said.

Dweh Boley Sr., Deputy Executive Director of the EPA, representing Executive Director Emmanuel K. Urey-Yarkpawolo, noted that the workshop represents a turning point for gender equality in Liberia's environmental sector.

"We cannot talk about resilience if we are leaving women behind. Climate change is not gender-neutral. The EPA is fully committed to mainstreaming gender across all our programs and actions," he stated.

Boley also highlighted the EPA's intention to work closely with both the Ministry of Gender and international partners to align national strategies with global best practices.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Fairnoh Theo Gbilah, Director for International Engagements, commended the EPA's leadership and reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to institutionalizing gender equality across climate institutions.

"Women bear the brunt of climate impacts, yet they remain underrepresented in climate governance. This partnership marks a critical opportunity to reverse that trend," he remarked.

Findings from the baseline report show that only 21 percent of the members of Liberia's National Climate Change Steering Committee (NCCSC) are women. Additionally, key instruments such as the 2012 Climate Change Gender Action Plan (ccGAP) are outdated and no longer reflect current challenges or opportunities.

Among the key recommendations are the revision and integration of the ccGAP into the upcoming Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) 3.0; the establishment of a centralized gender-climate data system; and the introduction of gender quotas for governance bodies. The report also calls for the creation of a Gender-Responsive Climate Investment Fund and the development of national training frameworks to support women's leadership in climate science, policy, and action.

Participants are expected to finalize a roadmap for Liberia's Community of Practice--one that will serve as a hub for advocacy, knowledge sharing, and transformative leadership on the frontlines of climate change.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.