Liberia: CAF Appoints Kla Wesley As Media Officer for U-20 Nations Cup

Monrovia — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed leading Liberian sports journalist Theophilus Kla Wesley as media officer for the upcoming TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, to be held in Egypt.

The 17th edition of Africa's flagship youth tournament will run from April 27 to May 18, 2025, with 12 nations competing across three venues: Cairo, Ismailia and Suez.

As media officer, Wesley will coordinate media operations and facilitate communication between teams, sports journalists and tournament organizers.

"This opportunity is not just a personal milestone but a proud moment for Liberia's representation in African football. I am honored to serve and contribute to the success of this important tournament," Wesley said in a social media post announcing his appointment.

Wesley is an accomplished sports journalist, currently serving as media officer for Liberian First Division club LISCR FC, where he has elevated the club's brand, making it the most visible Liberian team on social media.

Prior to this new assignment, Wesley served as CAF correspondent in Liberia and was part of the Liberian press team that covered the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

His selection by CAF reflects his professionalism, experience, and growing influence within Africa's sports journalism community.

Wesley is expected to bring extensive experience in media management to support and direct media operations during the tournament, ensuring journalists receive the necessary assistance to do their work smoothly.

An inspiration to many young Liberian sports journalists, Wesley's appointment underscores the value of dedication, excellence and professionalism in achieving international opportunities.

He holds a bachelor's degree in information technology and is also regarded as one of Liberia's leading sports photographers and videographers. He has more than 150,000 followers on Facebook alone.

In 2018, Wesley was named Best Sports Journalist by the Press Union of Liberia, and in 2024, he received the Liberia Football Association's Best Journalist Award.

Previously known as the African Youth Championship and the African U-20 Championship, the biennial tournament features players under the age of 20 and serves as the African qualifier for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.