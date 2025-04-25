Liberia Settles 2025 IMO Dues in Full

25 April 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

London — The Republic of Liberia has once again demonstrated its leadership at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) by fully settling its 2025 contributions, totaling £5.5 million (US$7.1 million). The payment represents Liberia's assessed share of the IMO's £37.5 million budget for 2025, as approved during the organization's 33rd Assembly session in December 2023 through Resolution A.1179(33).

Liberia's prompt settlement of its financial obligations reaffirms the country's unwavering commitment to the mission and work of the IMO, particularly in ensuring that international shipping remains safe, secure and environmentally responsible.

With this full payment, Liberia retains its voting rights at all IMO meetings and is not subject to Article 61 of the IMO Convention, which restricts voting rights for members with outstanding contributions. This action further bolsters Liberia's campaign for re-election to Category A of the IMO Council during the upcoming 34th Assembly session later this year.

Given Liberia's significant contribution--approximately 15% of the IMO's total annual budget--the country's bid for a seat on the IMO Council remains strong. It also enhances Liberia's international reputation as a responsible and reliable member of the global community, particularly as the country seeks a nonpermanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. Liberia's active role in the IMO underscores its importance to global trade, with about 80% of international commerce conducted by sea.

Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr., commissioner and CEO of the Liberia Maritime Authority, reaffirmed Liberia's continued dedication to the IMO, including the timely payment of dues and other contributions that support the organization's forward drive. He emphasized Liberia's determination to help global shipping continue to progress to greater heights.

