Liberia: Samuel Kogar Clinches Nimba Senate Seat With 52 Percent of Vote

Sanniquellie — Samuel Kogar has been declared winner of the April 22, 2025, senatorial by-election in Nimba County, according to the National Elections Commission (NEC).

In its final report, NEC said the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) candidate received 62,136 votes, amounting to 52.08 percent of the total valid votes cast from all 736 polling places across the county.

Kogar's closest rival, independent candidate Edith Gongloe-Weh, obtained 40,506 votes, or 33.95 percent.

NEC took 48 hours to complete the tallying of used and unused ballots and publish the preliminary and final results--a timeline considered one of the fastest for any by-election in Liberia under the commission's current management.

Before NEC released the final results, Gongloe-Weh held a press conference and conceded defeat, congratulating Kogar for his victory.

The margin between Kogar and Gongloe-Weh stands at 21,630 votes.

NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah reported that the total number of valid votes was 119,302, while invalid ballots totaled 3,010.

Five other candidates participated in the race, including independent contenders Garrison Yealue, Matenokay Tingban, Mack Gbliwon, and Wonokay Farngalo, as well as George Gonpu of the Alliance for Democratic and Moral Leadership (ADML).

Tingban and Yealue are both former representatives of their respective districts in Nimba, while Gbliwon, representing the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), previously served as county inspector.

Low Voter Turnout

Despite having more than 307,000 registered voters, making it the second most populous county in Liberia, Nimba saw a turnout of fewer than half the registered voters. NEC reported that the total number of valid and invalid votes combined reached 122,312.

Several factors contributed to the low turnout, including alleged border closures that reportedly prevented people from Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire--some of whom had allegedly registered in Liberia--from voting as they had in previous elections. These individuals were rumored to have been financially induced by candidates.

Others cited political frustration, saying elected leaders had consistently failed to deliver on their promises. Some voters said they abstained because they did not support any of the seven candidates.

Tribal Tensions Undermine Campaign

The by-election campaign in Nimba highlighted tribal politics over merit, competence, or policy platforms.

Supporters of Vice President Jeremiah Koung, who backed Kogar, argued that the Senate already had a Mano senator, Nyan Tuayen, and that a Gio candidate--such as Kogar--should replace the late Prince Johnson, who was also Gio.

Nimba Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono echoed the sentiment, downplaying gender representation in favor of tribal balance. Both the vice president and the superintendent claimed that their support aimed at fair ethnic representation in the Senate.

However, many residents found such views exclusionary. The county is also home to Mandingo, Bassa, Krahn, and Gbei people--minority groups who feel increasingly marginalized by the political dominance of the Gio and Mano.

"Gio and Mano don't own Nimba," said Robert Sehmeah, chairman of the Council of Chiefs and Elders in Nimba, in an interview with The Liberian Investigator. "We should elect people based on ideas and what they can contribute to moving the county forward."

Another By-Election Looms in District 5

Kogar's ascension to the Senate leaves his House seat in Nimba District 5 vacant. He was serving his third six-year term when elected senator, meaning the NEC will soon be notified by the House of Representatives to organize another by-election within 30 days.

Under current election laws, Liberian lawmakers are not required to resign their legislative seats when contesting for higher office. This loophole often leads to costly by-elections, straining limited public resources.

NEC Praises Peaceful Process

Chairperson Lansanah extended thanks to Nimba residents for conducting themselves peacefully before, during, and after the vote. She also commended the Liberia National Police and other joint security agencies for ensuring the safety of voters, polling staff, and election materials.

She praised the media--particularly community radio stations and online TV outlets--for providing "massive coverage" of the election.

According to NEC's electoral calendar, the official certification of Senator-elect Samuel Kogar is scheduled for May 2, 2025.