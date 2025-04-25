Nigeria: CDS to South Easterners - Stop Propagating Ipob Activities On Social Media

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has cautioned the people of the South East against promoting the activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), particularly through social media.

Speaking during a community engagement in Omor, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, General Musa stressed that the spread of unverified information not only endangers the region but also poses a threat to national unity and peace.

The CDS, represented by Group Captain Ibrahim Bukar, Deputy Director of Defence Media Operations, visited the Obi Eze Ana-Uku, Eze Igulube of Omor, as part of a people-centric diplomatic outreach within the Operation Udoka Area of Responsibility.

General Musa stated that IPOB's actions are detrimental not just to the South East, but to Nigeria as a whole, and should not be supported in any form.

He strongly condemned the trend of circulating false or harmful narratives pushed by IPOB and other outlawed groups, emphasizing that restoring security in the region requires the active cooperation of the local population.

"People should have trust in the military, because the military belongs to them," he said. "They should always provide us with actionable information. When you see something, say something. It is only through such cooperation that we can effectively tackle insecurity and restore peace."

He reassured the community of the military's impartial role in maintaining peace and order.

"We are only after the bad elements and are here to protect law-abiding citizens," he added.

"In the event of communal conflicts, our aim is to restore peace--not to take sides."

General Musa affirmed that the Armed Forces will continue to perform their constitutional duties to ensure the safety and stability of Nigeria, thus creating an environment where the economy can thrive.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler, Eze Igulube of Omor, commended the military for its sustained efforts in combating insecurity in his domain. He acknowledged the positive impact of their presence, describing it as a source of relief and reassurance for his people.

"The commitment and bravery of the Armed Forces in ensuring peace in our community have not gone unnoticed," the monarch said. "Our people are predominantly farmers--peace-loving and accommodating. We are ready to offer credible intelligence that will support your mission and enhance the security of our land."

He pledged the continued support of the community in the collective effort to maintain peace and safety in the region.