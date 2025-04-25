Africa: Zaumu Unveils Africa's First Creator-First Digital Marketplace in Nairobi

NAIROBI — A new digital platform designed to transform the influencer economy in Africa has been launched in Nairobi.

Dubbed ZAUMU, the marketplace is the continent's first creator-first, end-to-end influencer campaign management platform, offering a streamlined solution for content creators to connect directly with brands.

ZAUMU aims to address long-standing challenges in the influencer space, including lack of transparency, delayed payments, poor contract structures, and misalignment between creators and brand objectives.

Through its digital tools and AI-powered features, the platform provides a structured and secure environment where creators can access listed projects, negotiate contracts, and receive payments tied to clear milestones.

"Despite the growing appetite for digital marketing, 90% of projects targeting creators never reach execution," said Cedric Nzomo, ZAUMU co-founder.

"The trust gap, lack of transparency, and inefficiencies in project management make it easier for brands to stick with traditional advertising--like the 200 billboards between Waiyaki Way and the CBD, which out-earned the entire influencer industry in 2024."

Statista estimates that Kenya's influencer marketing spend stood at $2.5 million in 2024--far below its potential $25 million.

ZAUMU hopes to close that gap by offering creators tools to better manage their intellectual property, streamline payments, and collaborate seamlessly with brands.

Key platform features include transparent job listings, streamlined contracts, direct brand-creator messaging and automated campaign reporting, among others.

With content creation increasingly seen as a viable career path--especially among Gen Zs and Millennials--ZAUMU is positioning itself as a launchpad for Africa's digital economy.

"The beauty of content creation is that you can monetize what you're already doing. But access and efficiency have been missing. ZAUMU is built to fix that," added Nzomo.

The platform's launch comes at a time when African creators are demanding greater agency in how they work, negotiate, and profit in the digital space.