Ghana: Accra to Host First-Ever ESG, Sustainability Conference

25 April 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Stakeholders in the Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) and sustainability space across the globe are converging in Accra for the first ever international gathering on ESG and sustainability reporting conference.

The three-day conference, to be organised by TSL Sustainability in collaboration with Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, is scheduled for August 27 to 29, 2025.

A statement issued by the organisers said the programme would bring together, policy makers, government officials, sustainability and ESG professionals, researchers and academics, non-governmental organisations and civil society organisations.

It stated that also in attendance would be international organisations and development agencies, corporate social responsibility professionals, environmental and social impact assessment professionals, as well as other relevant stakeholders interested in sustainable growth, ESG reporting, across Africa and the world at large.

Related Articles

The statement continue that the programme would be on the theme: 'Sustainable Growth: ESG Reporting, European Union Taxonomy, and Strategic Pathways for Developing Economies.'

Furthermore, it noted that it would discussed topics such as sustainable growth strategies for developing economies, climate change and environmental sustainability, green finance and energy transition.

Other topics to be discussed, the statement mentioned, were policy and regulation for sustainable growth, innovation and technology for sustainable growth, ESG reporting frameworks and standards, EU taxonomy and sustainable finance, governance and risk management.

Moreover, the statement said summit was aimed at providing insight into the latest policy developments and regulatory requirements, explore emerging trends and innovations in the field of sustainability.

It also added that the programme would discuss common challenges in adopting ESG frameworks and the EU taxonomy, and introduce advanced tools and technologies that supported ESG reporting and sustainability.

"The participants will be equipped with innovative technological strategies and best practices to address challenges in ESG sustainability required to attain the desired growth and high returns in their respective economies," the statement indicated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.