Ghana: Accra to Host First-Ever ESG, Sustainability Conference

Stakeholders in the Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) and sustainability space across the globe are converging in Accra for the first ever international gathering on ESG and sustainability reporting conference.

The three-day conference, to be organised by TSL Sustainability in collaboration with Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, is scheduled for August 27 to 29, 2025.

A statement issued by the organisers said the programme would bring together, policy makers, government officials, sustainability and ESG professionals, researchers and academics, non-governmental organisations and civil society organisations.

It stated that also in attendance would be international organisations and development agencies, corporate social responsibility professionals, environmental and social impact assessment professionals, as well as other relevant stakeholders interested in sustainable growth, ESG reporting, across Africa and the world at large.

The statement continue that the programme would be on the theme: 'Sustainable Growth: ESG Reporting, European Union Taxonomy, and Strategic Pathways for Developing Economies.'

Furthermore, it noted that it would discussed topics such as sustainable growth strategies for developing economies, climate change and environmental sustainability, green finance and energy transition.

Other topics to be discussed, the statement mentioned, were policy and regulation for sustainable growth, innovation and technology for sustainable growth, ESG reporting frameworks and standards, EU taxonomy and sustainable finance, governance and risk management.

Moreover, the statement said summit was aimed at providing insight into the latest policy developments and regulatory requirements, explore emerging trends and innovations in the field of sustainability.

It also added that the programme would discuss common challenges in adopting ESG frameworks and the EU taxonomy, and introduce advanced tools and technologies that supported ESG reporting and sustainability.

"The participants will be equipped with innovative technological strategies and best practices to address challenges in ESG sustainability required to attain the desired growth and high returns in their respective economies," the statement indicated.