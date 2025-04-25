Ghana: President Nominates New Batch of MMDCEs

The President, John Dramani Mahama, has nominated total of 31 persons from three regions across the country to the positions of as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), subject to approval by their respective assemblies.

The nomination is in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Construction and section 20 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) as amended.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, issued in Accra and signed by Dr Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, on Wednesday copied The Ghanaian Times.

The names of the nominees and the respective regions are Ablekuma Central; Frank Nkansah, Ayawaso East; Abdul Ganiyu Ibrahim, Ablekuma North; Adamu Mussah Kalamu, Ablekuma West; George Kpakpo Allotey, Okaikwei North; Christian Tetteh Badger, Weija Gbawe; Felix Odartey Lamptey, Ledzokuku; Isreal Adjetey Otchweemah, Krowor; Paul Afotey Quaye,La Dadekotopon; Alfredos Nii Anyetel, Tema West; Ludwig Teye Totimeh, Tema Metropolitan; Ebi Bright, La Nkwantanang; Ibrahim F. Faila, Accra Metropolitan; Michael Kpakpo Allotey, Korle Klottey; Alfred Gaisie.

The others include Shal Osudoku; Ignatius Godfred Dordoe, Kpone Katamanso; Samuel Tetteh Kwarshie Morton, Ningo Prampram; Raphael Uriel Nartey, Ashaiman; Freeman Tsekpo, Adenta; Ella Esinam Nongo, Ga West; John Desmond Sowah Nai, Ga East; Edmund Agboh, Ga South; Moses Kabu Kabi Ocansey, Ga North; Akwetey Agba, Ga Central; Emmanuel Adotey Allotey, Ada West; Jerry John Foreigner Mills-Nkrumah.

The rest are Ada East; Kenneth Kabu Kanor, Ayawaso West Wuogon; Michael Mensah, Ayawaso North; Haruna Mohammed Awal, Ayawaso Central; Rudolph Collingwoode-Williams all in the Greater Accra Region with Abdulai Mahmud nominated for Bole Bamboi and Masud Musah Ayaaba Thomas for Atebubu-Amantin in the Savannah and Bono East Regions, respectively.